The Cardinal Paul Emile Leger Centre for the Rehabilitation of Persons Living with Disabilities, will in the days ahead renovate its structure to meet up with the high demands from users, the Director of the structure, Dr Alexandre Manga has announced.

The Director made the announcement last weekend as he revealed the centre receives averagely over 15000 users and patients each year.

Thus the rehabilitation works will increase the services offered and meet up with the ever-increasing demand in the country and the sub-region for a holistic care with includes a modernization of the technical platform from all sectors, the establishment of a pleasant working environment for professionals and a welcoming living environment for patients.

According to the Director, the first phase of the renovation of the CNRPH is estimated at CFAF 25 billion.

To that effect, a loan agreement was signed on December 18, 2020 between Cameroon and the Moroccan Foreign Trade Bank for this purpose. “This amount corresponds to what is planned including the equipment. In detail, it is a question of constructing eight new buildings all equipped and of rehabilitating about twenty dilapidated buildings of nearly 50 years ”, said Dr. Manga, who expressed gratitude to the Head of State for his decision at the very moment the institution is preparing to celebrate its golden anniversary.

Thus, the structures set to be erected or renovated at the centre include; a central administrative unit, a hospital building with 240 beds, a medico-technical building with scanner / laboratory / blood bank, an on-call building for professionals, an inclusive bilingual secondary school complex up to 3rd grade, a higher institute of physiotherapy and a training center for equipment technicians for disabled people, a circular workshop for ‘learning for disabled children (mosaic, graphic art, sewing, screen printing).