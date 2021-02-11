Renowned economist and public management expert, Dr. Ariel Ngnitedem has passed away, family members have confirmed.

He passed away on Tuesday, Februaty 9 at the Yaounde General Hospital after spending several weeks in the hospital.

He had been bed-ridden since December 2020 after undergoing surgery the previous month but no progress in his condition.

A media friendly person who always provided his expertise on economic-related issues, Dr Ariel Ngnitedem was also a consultant to the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development.

A native of Fongo Tongo in the Menoua Division, West Region of Cameoon, Dr Ariel Ngnitedem also served as Director of Academic Affairs at the Higher School of Economics and Management in Yaoundé.