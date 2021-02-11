Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon:Renowned economist Ariel Ngnitedem passey away

Published on 12.02.2021 at 00h49 by JournalduCameroun

Renowned economist and public management expert, Dr. Ariel Ngnitedem has passed away, family members have confirmed.

He passed away on Tuesday, Februaty 9 at the Yaounde General Hospital after spending several weeks in the hospital.

He had been bed-ridden since December 2020 after undergoing surgery the previous month but no progress in his condition.

A media friendly person who always provided his expertise on economic-related issues, Dr Ariel Ngnitedem was also a consultant to the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development.

A native of Fongo Tongo in the Menoua Division, West Region of Cameoon, Dr Ariel Ngnitedem also served as Director of Academic Affairs at the Higher School of Economics and Management in Yaoundé.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top