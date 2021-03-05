Cameroon:Repentant ‘Ambazonia General’ vows to disarm fighters

A repentant Ambazonia armed separatist kingpin who dropped his weapons earlier this week has vowed to return to the bushes to woo his peers to equally drop their weapons.

‘General’ Elangwe Godwin Motokwo who operated in parts of Meme Division, South West Region of Cameroon is said t have dropped his arms last weekend and was received on March 2 by the Senior Divisional Officer, Ntou Ndong Chamberlain.

The SDO praised the ex fighter for heeding the Head of State’s call to those in the bushes to lay down their weapons and return to the republic.

On his part, Elangwe Godwin motokwo who has been operating in areas like Kwa Kwa, Bolo, Nake and other rural communities, vowed to convinced his former comrades in arms to drop their weapons and join him back to build one, strong and united Cameroon.