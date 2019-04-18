Cameroon:Residence of deceased Menchum elite burnt down

The residence of the deceased Menchum I Section President of the ruling CPDM party, Chuo Cyprian, has been razed by fire in Wum, sources say.

Local sources have described the incident as an arson attack pointing accusing fingers at separatist fighters though some of the armed fighters have been quick to deny their involvement in the act.

The residence of Chuo Cyprian Akwo was set ablaze just few days after he passed on to glory in Yaounde following a protracted illness.

Family members have announced his burial for May 4 in Aghem, Wum.