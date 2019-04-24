Cameroon:Residence of Fundong Mayor burnt by suspected separatist fighters

The residence of the Mayor of Fundong, Boyo division of the North West region was on Wednesday April 23 burnt down by suspected separatist fighters, sources have said.

Locals said armed men stormed the residence of Mayor Awoh Ndang Denis in the outskirts of Fundong early Wednesday morning, setting fire before taking off.

Reports say the arsonists justified their actions by the fact that the military had set two houses ablaze in the locality and Mayor Ndang Denis was apparently providing them vital information.

This is the second major arson attack in the North West region in just under a week after the residence of the deceased Menchum elite Chuo Cyprian was razed by unidentified armed men last weekend.