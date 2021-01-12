The Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa haas condemned the killing of at least eight civilians in Mautu village, Muyuka sub division in the South West Region of Cameroon.

The civilians were killed during a military raid in the village on Sunday, January 10 with locals accusing soldiers of the Cameroon army for carrying out targeted killings.

Condemning the killings, the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa called on the government of Cameroon to open investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.

The CHRDA said in a statement:

“On Sunday 10 January 2021, CHRDA received with dismay, reports about the killing of at least eight civilians in Maotu village. Alleged members of the State Defence and Security forces reportedly invaded Maotu village in the Muyuka Subdivision, Fako Division of the South West region and committed the act.

CHRDA received and analyzed some videos and images from the scene, which all depict that the victims were shot dead. Sources revealed that there was a military invasion in the village that kept everyone running for safety. “So many people were killed including a grandmother and her grandchild, we do not know what that old woman and the innocent child did to deserve death” an eyewitness recounted to CHRDA. The persons killed included women and children, who are classified under the group of vulnerable persons. Young and unarmed boys were also killed. This attack brings back to the minds of Cameroonians the Ngarbuh and Kumba Massacres, which occurred in 2020.

Sequel to this, CHRDA strongly condemns this attack and killing of civilians. CHRDA notes that the recent attacks on the civilian population in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon has become rampant in the first 10 days of 2021. CHRDA extends its heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families.

CHRDA calls on the state authorities to investigate this heinous act and let justice be served for the victims. We also call on all combatants to fully respect International Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law.