As students and pupils return to school today, the national road campaign also entered high gear last weekend to ensure roads are safe as holiday makers made their way back to their various cities to start the new school year.

Last weekend, a special detachment of the National Gendarmerie’s operation to control, monitor and sanction traffic offences was deployed throughout the country’s highways.

The intense operation which started on Friday, August 3 ends today as teams from the National Gendarmerie have been on accident-prone sections of the highway, supporting other teams that have been doing the job weeks ago.

During the campaigns, the various heads laid emphasis on the strict respect of the highway code, the fight against the COVID-19, illegal road transportation and examining the technical state of the vehicles.

They equally cleared the roads of poorly parked and abandoned vehicles which are often a source of accidents on the highway.

On the Douala-Yaounde highway, heavy duty trucks, interurban transport buses or even private cars were submitted to the checks while the road safety agents equally took turns to sensitise passengers, drivers and other road users on the necessity to respect the Highway Code and preserve lives. However, recalcitrant drivers were immediately apprehended on the spot and fined.

Before this operation, a number of consultation meetings were held at the Headquarters of the Gendarmerie Regions between Motorized Road Pelotons elements and representatives of road transporters unions. The focus of the meetings was to step up actions and pool efforts to prevent road accidents.