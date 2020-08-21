Cameroon’s first female Minister, Delphine Tsanga begins final journey today

Published on 21.08.2020 at 12h02 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon’s very first female Minister, Delphine Tsanga, nee Zanga Tsogo who died on July 16 in Yaounde aged 85 begins her journey to the land of no return this Friday August 21.

Her mortal remains will be coffined at the Yaounde General Hospital and later on conveyed to her native village, Messebe where she will be laid to rest tomorrow Saturday, August 22.

The late Member of Government and member of the Election’s governing body, ELECAM was born in Lomie, a locality in the East region of Cameroon.

She began her education in Cameroon’s political capital Douala, and ended up studying nursing in Toulouse, France.

She returned to Cameroon in 1960, working as a nurse in various hospitals, after which she occupied numerous positions.

Before her demise on July 16, she was a member of Cameroon’s ELECAM’s Electoral board, position she held since May 2011.