Cameroon’s 48th National Unity Day theme focuses on Coronavirus

According to Cameroon’s Defence Minister, the theme of this year’s National Unity Day is “United against the COVID-19 pandemic to resolutely steer Cameroon on the path of resilience, peace, stability and economic development “.

The information is contained in a circular signed by Minister Jospeph Beti Assomo addressed to the different security officials in the country.

According to the circular, the theme which focuses on the Coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed forty-three victims and keep spreading rapidly in the country was prescribed by the Head of State, President Paul Biya.

The ceremony will hold as usual on the 20th of May amid a number of barrier measures including social distancing and the restriction of the gathering of more than fifty persons prescribed to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To some people, this celebration is uncertain given that respecting these barrier measures, especially social distancing will not be an easy task because of the usual military and civil parade involved.