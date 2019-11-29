Cameroon’s Ajara, Aboudi Onguene respectively ranked 1st, 2nd African best female footballers

Cameroon’s international footballers, Nchout Njoya Ajara and Aboudi Onguene have been respectively ranked first and second best African female footballers by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, IFFHS.

Hours after the classification was made, Ajara Nchout took to her twitter account to express her joy.

“First female African footballer according to IFFHS, it’s an honour to be ranked first African female footballer and 15th world footballer…Congratulations to my sister Aboudi Onguene who is second and 21st Worldwide.” Njoya Ajara said.

According to this 2019 classification from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics made public Thursday Novemeber 28, 2019, Ajara is the best female African footballer and the 15th in the World, then her teammate, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene is second in Africa and 21st in the World.

It is worth mentioning that both players who ended up well with their different clubs for this season have been nominated for the title of best African Women’s player by CAF with the results to be made known in January seven, 2020.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics on its part is an organization that chronicles the history and records of association football.

The ranking reportedly takes into consideration the results of twelve months of continental and intercontinental competitions, national league matches (including play-offs) and the most important national cup (excluding points won before the round of 16).