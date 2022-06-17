Cameroon’s André Onana violently criticised by teammate

When he was suspended for doping, Dutch goalkeeper Remko Pasveer (38) was in charge. But Pasveer was clearly not happy about being benched in favour of André Onana.

In an interview with Helden Magazine, Pasveer spoke about his relationship with the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who will leave the club this summer for an adventure with Inter Milan. The 38-year-old Dutchman hit his future ex-teammate in the back.

“After his suspension for doping, Andre went his own way and he didn’t say much and that bothered some of the guys in the dressing room. I can only judge from what I have seen. And then I don’t think he’s a real top athlete, but maybe it was very different before the doping case. I don’t think he’s someone who wants to do anything to improve himself. If you are not only focused on yourself, but also on your defence then the ball might not get near your goal. André has a lot of talent, he had a good phase at Ajax, but in the end he was mostly concerned about himself. Attest team mate