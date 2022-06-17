Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon’s André Onana violently criticised by teammate

Published on 17.06.2022 at 15h24 by Nana Kamsukom

Andre Onana
Andre Onana

It is a statement that Andre Onana may not appreciate at all. As the Cameroonian goalkeeper prepares to bid farewell to Ajax Amsterdam and join Inter Milan, one of his teammates decided to tackle him from behind.

When he was suspended for doping, Dutch goalkeeper Remko Pasveer (38) was in charge. But Pasveer was clearly not happy about being benched in favour of André Onana.

In an interview with Helden Magazine, Pasveer spoke about his relationship with the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who will leave the club this summer for an adventure with Inter Milan. The 38-year-old Dutchman hit his future ex-teammate in the back.

“After his suspension for doping, Andre went his own way and he didn’t say much and that bothered some of the guys in the dressing room. I can only judge from what I have seen. And then I don’t think he’s a real top athlete, but maybe it was very different before the doping case. I don’t think he’s someone who wants to do anything to improve himself. If you are not only focused on yourself, but also on your defence then the ball might not get near your goal. André has a lot of talent, he had a good phase at Ajax, but in the end he was mostly concerned about himself.  Attest team mate

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Yaounde Conference Center Published on 02.06.2022

Yaounde Conference Center

Far from the noise of the city. A quiet, chic and glamorous place. These few words sufficiently illustrate the Yaounde Conference Centre. This architectural jewel…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top