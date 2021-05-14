Cameroon’s Angele Kossinda marvels crowd with national attire at Miss Universe costume show

Published on 15.05.2021 at 00h16 by Ariane Foguem

Cameroon through 28-year-old Angele Kossinda is participating in the 69th edition of the Miss Universe beauty contest for the very first time.

The first stage of the world competition requiring the over 70 contestants to stage with their national costumes took place Thursday May 13 in Florida, United States.

Cameroon’s Angele Kossinda strutted the runway with an outstanding outfit inspired by the country’s national animal, the lion and designed by 20-year-old Filipino fashion designer student, Kennedy Gasper.

The costume constitutes a ferocious headdress with two lion heads swinging from both arms and some shining gold accessories.

Angele’s stunning performance has gone viral on social media with many Cameroonians calling on compatriots to vote for her.

The originality of the attire, a symbol of the love Cameroon has for the king of the jungle made her win the 6th position at the pageant’s national costume contest.

The competition will unfold Sunday May 16.

Angele Kossinda was designated to represent Cameroon at the pageant in March 2021.

She has participated in several other beauty competitions at the African level including Miss Earth 2017, Miss Africa 2018, Miss International and Miss Supranational 2019.

Angele Kossinda was a jury member at the 2020 Miss Cameroon contest won by Audrey Nabila Monkam.

She hails from the North region of Cameroon and is a holder of a Master’s degree in Finance Management.

Among her battles, the 28-year-old has prioritized the education of the girl child and sensitization against forced marriages and female circumcision.