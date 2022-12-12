Cameroon’s Capital Yaounde Turns on Christmas Lights

People in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, have been getting into the festive spirit since December started, with the multiple decorations and bright lights in the center of the city, Post Central.

Christmas is one of the most important days of the year in Cameroon. There is a large Christian population in the country,around 70% of the people are Christians so it’s a widely celebrated event throughout the nation

The Yaounde city council, has set the bar high this year as most junctions are beautifully decorated. The Christmas lights combined with a gala evening of music and entertainment as hundreds toured the park with thousands of twinkling stars.

Festive period this year despite the lively nature of the town seems dormant. Cameroonians have been faced with rising costs of living and fuel shortages this year, so the bright lights which don’t rely on the national electricity grid with its regular power cuts were a welcome sight. Most households are yet to buy decorations and other accessories for this festive season.

44-year-old Teacher , Denis Mouano, said she wanted to put the challenges of the past year behind her and have fun. “This Christmas I’m really grateful to God that we finally saw the end of the year, despite the challenges, the ups and downs that we’ve experienced as a country, as a people. True cost of living has greatly increased but i still hold on to the christmas tradition together with my family and friends. It is a beautiful season”.