Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon’s Capital Yaounde Turns on Christmas Lights

Published on 12.12.2022 at 12h07 by Nana Kamsu Kom

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

People in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, have been getting into the festive spirit since December started, with the multiple decorations and bright lights in the center of the city, Post Central.

Christmas is one of the most important days of the year in Cameroon. There is a large Christian population in the country,around 70% of the people are Christians so it’s a widely celebrated event throughout the nation

The Yaounde city council, has set the bar high this year as most junctions are beautifully decorated. The Christmas lights combined with a gala evening of music and entertainment as hundreds toured the park with thousands of twinkling stars.

44-year-old Teacher , Denis Mouano, said she wanted to put the challenges of the past year behind her and have fun. “This Christmas I’m really grateful to God that we finally saw the end of the year, despite the challenges, the ups and downs that we’ve experienced as a country, as a people. True cost of living has greatly increased but i still hold on to the christmas tradition together with my family and friends. It is a beautiful season”.

 

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top