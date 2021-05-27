Cameroon’s Célestine Ketcha Courtès to assume Chairmanship of Shelter Afrique AGM Bureau

Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde will be hosting the 40th Annual General Meeting, AGM and housing symposium of the Pan-African real estate finance institution, Shelter Afrique slated to take place from the 20th to the 26 of June.

During that meeting, Cameroon’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes will receive the mantle of Chairman of the finance institution from Kenya’s Transport, Infrastructure and Housing Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia.

The meeting which will equally mark the 40th anniversary of the company will be holding under the theme: “Four Decades of Affordable Housing Policies in Africa: Mapping the Next Forty Years.”

Ahead of this gathering that will see the presence of 44 Housing Ministers and 44 Finance Ministers across Africa, a virtual General Assembly meeting held yesterday Wednesday May 26 and was presided at by the current Chair, James Macharia.

Speaking at this meeting, Minister Ketcha Courtes assured her country’s preparedness to host the event.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Finance Ministers and Housing Ministers that will be present from the 44 member countries, Africa Development Bank, Africa-Re, global lenders from EIB, AFD, BOAD, KfW, NCBA, Ghana International Bank and other key stakeholders in the housing and financial sectors as we seek to collectively find pragmatic solutions to the housing crisis in Africa, more so during this post-COVID-19 era…” She said.

Celestine Ketcha Courtes was elected as first Vice-Chairperson of the AGM Bureau at the Company’s 39th AGM which held in Nairobi.

She will be deputised at the 40th AGM by Zimbabwe’s Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Hon. Daniel Garwe.

Shelter Afrique is a pan-African real estate finance institution that exclusively supports the development of the housing and real estate sector in Africa.

It is committed to building houses in Africa.

According to Its Chief Executive Officer is Andrew Chimphondah, “this year’s AGM will go beyond the financials, not just because of the prevailing situations presented by a global pandemic but because the Company will also be marking its 40th Anniversary.”