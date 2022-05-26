Business › Agribusiness

Happening now

Cameroon’s Chamber of Trade To Train 185 Youths

Published on 26.05.2022 at 21h36 by JDC

In partnership with la Chambre des métiers et de l’artisanat des pays de la Loire in France, the institution wants to equip the latter with tools for food processing and car repair.

185 young people will receive training from the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Crafts of Cameroon. This action is part of the youth training program on agro-food processing, car repair and entrepreneurship in Cameroon. Only those aged between 15 and 40 with knowledge of the chosen speciality will be able to benefit from it.

The training will take place in the cities of Bafoussam, Douala, Ngaoundéré, Obala and Yaoundé. An initiative that enjoys funding from the Chamber of Trades and Crafts of the Pays de la Loire in France. This training will include learning how to process fruits, tubers and cocoa.

In addition, they will benefit from training in smoking techniques, automotive diagnosis and repair, general mechanics, automotive electricity and pneumatics.

For the organisers, “the main objective is to develop dual technical and vocational education and training (training centre/enterprise), by promoting inclusive added value, thanks to enhanced employability on the processing value chain. agri-food and car repair”

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 06.05.2022

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top