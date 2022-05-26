Cameroon’s Chamber of Trade To Train 185 Youths

In partnership with la Chambre des métiers et de l’artisanat des pays de la Loire in France, the institution wants to equip the latter with tools for food processing and car repair.

185 young people will receive training from the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Crafts of Cameroon. This action is part of the youth training program on agro-food processing, car repair and entrepreneurship in Cameroon. Only those aged between 15 and 40 with knowledge of the chosen speciality will be able to benefit from it.

The training will take place in the cities of Bafoussam, Douala, Ngaoundéré, Obala and Yaoundé. An initiative that enjoys funding from the Chamber of Trades and Crafts of the Pays de la Loire in France. This training will include learning how to process fruits, tubers and cocoa.

In addition, they will benefit from training in smoking techniques, automotive diagnosis and repair, general mechanics, automotive electricity and pneumatics.

For the organisers, “the main objective is to develop dual technical and vocational education and training (training centre/enterprise), by promoting inclusive added value, thanks to enhanced employability on the processing value chain. agri-food and car repair”