Cameroon’s Christian Bassogog tests positive for Coronavirus in China

Published on 31.07.2020 at 13h54 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon’s indomitable lion forward Christian Bassogog has tested positive for the Coronavirus pandemic in China, his Chinese club, Henan Jianye has confirmed.

The star of the 2017 African Cup of Nations tested positive for the killer virus this Friday July 31 and though said to be asymptomatic, he has been hospitalized in the city of Chuangzu in China.

Reports have it that when Bassogog left Cameroon to come back to China where he plays club football in mid-July, he tested negative for the pandemic and was asked to quarantine.

According to Chinese health officials, though still in quarantine, his samples were later on screened twice and the two results were positive.

Christian Bassogog is the second player from his Chinese League to test positive for the Coronavirus pandemic after Marouane Fellaini from Belgium.

