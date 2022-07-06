Cameroon’s Clinton Njie Leaves Dinamo Moscow without Brio

After 66 matches, Clinton Njie leaves Dinamo. He scored 6 goals in Russia. His club finished third in the league. With the impossibility of playing European matches after the UEFA ban on Russian clubs, the club is downsizing.

Three years ago, Clinton Mua Njie signed for Dynamo Moscow. Even though after the Russian offensive against Ukraine, FIFA had set up a process to facilitate the departure of internationals from that country, Njie will remain faithful to his commitment. However, he has decided not to continue the adventure. With the end of the season, Clinton Njie leaves the club.

On Tuesday, the Russian club announced the departure of the Cameroonian international. And everything was done in the rules. It is therefore by mutual agreement that the two parties have come to an agreement. Njie was one of the biggest earners of the club which, like the whole of Russia, is going through huge cash flow problems.

The 28-year-old is likely to try to revive his career in a country with a high profile. It is also likely that the flying winger would like to give himself a chance to go to the 2022 World Cup. This challenge would at least partly justify his decision.

”It’s a good thing that we’re not going to be able to get a chance to play in the World Cup,” said Njie. It’s important to say that his soporific performances and his apparent lack of form have not helped him. He was booed by the fans and played very little.