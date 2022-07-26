Cameroon’s Clinton Njie to Play in Turkey

According to the Turkish press, the Cameroonian international striker is about to sign for Sivasspor.

Sivasspor have contacted Clinton Njie in their search for an attacking midfielder. The Cameroonian right winger is available after his termination by mutual agreement with Russian side Dinamo Moscow. According to the Turkish press, the former Olympique Lyonnais and Tottenham player is in the process of joining the Süper Lig. Presented as a priority of Sivasspor’s technical director Rıza Çalımbay, “a first meeting has already taken place with Clinton Njie“, informs Medya Gazete.

According to the media, the Cameroonian international (29 caps, 10 goals) is expected to travel to Turkey in the coming days to undergo a medical chgeck up. The former Marseille man should then commit himself to the club. After Ligue 1 in France, the English Premier League and the Russian Premier League, Clinton Njie will discover the fourth championship of his career.