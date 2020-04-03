Cameroon’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increase by over 200, hit 509

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Cameroon as at this Friday evening stands at five hundred and nine, a drastic increase from the three hundred and six cases that were confirmed Thursday evening.

Sources from the Ministry of Public Health say seven other COVID-19 patients recovered from the deadly pandemic as at today, making a total of seventeen recoveries.

Cameroon has recorded five hundred and nine confirmed cases in less than a month, with figures that keep increasing daily.

The most affected towns are Douala in the Littoral region, Yaounde in the Centre, Bafoussam in the West and Buea in the South West region.