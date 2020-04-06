Cameroon’s Coronavirus cases could skyrocket, Health Minister warns

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has warned Cameroon’s COVID-19 cases could witness a steady increase in the days ahead as a mass screening exercise is underway.

Thus in order to avoid the spread of the virus, he has urged Cameroonians to continue respecting the measures put in place by government to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Minister’s warning came at the weekend after Cameroon’s figures witnessed a sporadic rise past the 600 mark with about eight deaths recorded. However, there continue to be some hope with about 17 persons discharged so far, the Minister said.

Improved Strategy

Because of the steady increase in the number of cases recorded so far, the Ministry of Public Health has decided to revise its response strategy to the pandemic.

Rolling out the strategy, the Minister of Public Health said it is based on four main lines of action, namely; the active search of cases through massive testing of the population, the optimal management of positive cases, from the point of view of protocols, hospital care and equipment supply.

The strategy will equally focus on social regulation, which aims at limiting community contamination, notably through raising awareness and regulating the flow of people in crowded areas.

Accountability and governance will be ensured in order to better coordinate actions between sectors, ensure efficient management of human resources and guarantee transparency in the management of resources available, the Minister of Public Health added.

Concrete Actions Taken

Despite the increase of the number of positive cases in the past days, the Minister of Public Health has reassured Cameroonians that concrete actions are being taken to bring the situation under control.

Amongst these actions, he cited the massive testing campaign that is currently going on in Douala which he said will go a long way to sanitise the city.

Works have equally been accelerated to develop certain facilities to host confirmed cases as two large capacity care centres are being built at the Yaounde Military stadium and the Carrefour Zoé neighbourhood. Dr Malachie Manaouda said this will this will increase the management capacity to 1000 beds. He equally added that specialized management centres in charge of severe cases, continue to increase their reception capacity and quality health care.

Concrete actions have equally been made with the ongoing massive acquisition and distribution of equipment to other regions, the Minister said.

Respiratory assistance equipment have been ordered through the procurement office of the United Nations Develoment Programme, UNDP.