Cameroon’s Coronavirus cases near 1000, recoveries exceed 200

The number of Coronavirus infected persons in Cameroon have moved up to nine hundred and twenty-nine with over three hundred hospitalized and thirty on ventilators, the Minister of Public health has revealed.

Briefing Members of Parliament this Thursday at the National Assembly, Dr Malachie Manaouda said amongst the nine hundred and twenty-nine confirmed cases, twenty-four are health personnel.

According to an information posted by Hon. Ngala Gerald on his Facebook page today, the age range of infected persons falls between 0 and eighty, following the contamination of a three month old baby by the mother.

The same post indicates that as at this Thursday morning, Cameroon has recorded twenty-one Coronavirus deaths meanwhile, more than two hundred persons are said to have been successfully treated.

For some days now, Cameroon’s Ministry of Public Health ceased from its daily routine of releasing statistics on Coronavirus infections in the country.

According to the Health boss, it is a new communication strategy wanted by the public.