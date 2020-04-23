Cameroon’s Coronavirus cases rise to 1,334

Over a hundred new Coronavirus cases have been recorded in Cameroon, bringing the total number of infected persons to one thousand, three hundred and thirty-four.

The new statistics were revealed by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manauda this Thursday afternoon during an inter-ministerial meeting of the committee to monitor Government response strategy against the killer pandemic.

The meeting done through video conferencing was chaired by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

Apart from giving updates on confirmed cases, Dr Malachie Manaouda announced that the country’s Coronavirus recoveries had increased to six hundred and sixty-eight.

The Committee members equally examined measures put in place to curtail the risk of a possible outbreak of the pandemic in prisons and detention centres as well as the repatriation of Cameroonian travellers blocked in foreign countries since the closure of the Cameroon airspace.

The modalities on the deployment of students and pupils in schools on the tentative reopening date of June the 1st were not left out of their discursions.

The Miniters in charge of education made exposes on what was done to ensure a possible resumption of schools on the said date.