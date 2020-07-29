Cameroon’s Coronavirus cases rise to 17,255, recoveries to 15,320

Cameroon has recorded five hundred and forty-seven new Coronavirus cases since the last figures were communicated by the Ministry of Public Health on Thursday July 24.

With the recent increase made public by Public Health Minister Malachie Manaouda in a tweet this Wednesday July 29, the country now counts seventeen thousand, two hundred and fifty-five confirmed Coronavirus patients.

Added to that, the country has recorded seven hundred and eighty-one new Coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total number of those successfully healed to fifteen thousand, three hundred and twenty thus giving Cameroon an 88.78% recovery rate.

In the tweet, Dr Manaouda says so far, three hundred and eighty-seven Coronavirus patients succumbed to the killer pandemic, with an increase of two new victims in a week, giving a lethality rate of 2.2% and severity rate of 0.5%

The number of active cases stands at one thousand, five hundred and forty-eight, including one hundred and fifty-five hospitalzed with nine on oxygen.

As far as screening is concerned, Dr Malachie Manaouda says since the country began battling againt the killer pandemic in the month of March to this date, Wednesday July 29, it has realized one hundred and forty-nine thousand Coronavirus tests.