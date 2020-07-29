› Health

Happening now

Cameroon’s Coronavirus cases rise to 17,255, recoveries to 15,320

Published on 29.07.2020 at 17h06 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon has launched month-long mass COVID-19 screening campaign in Yaounde (c) copyright

Cameroon has recorded five hundred and forty-seven new Coronavirus cases since the last figures were communicated by the Ministry of Public Health on Thursday July 24.

With the recent increase made public by Public Health Minister Malachie Manaouda in a tweet this Wednesday July 29, the country now counts seventeen thousand, two hundred and fifty-five confirmed Coronavirus patients.

Added to that, the country has recorded seven hundred and eighty-one new Coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total number of those successfully healed to fifteen thousand, three hundred and twenty thus giving Cameroon an 88.78% recovery rate.

In the tweet, Dr Manaouda says so far, three hundred and eighty-seven Coronavirus patients succumbed to the killer pandemic, with an increase of two new victims in a week, giving a lethality rate of 2.2% and severity rate of 0.5%

The number of active cases stands at one thousand, five hundred and forty-eight, including one hundred and fifty-five hospitalzed with nine on oxygen.

As far as screening is concerned, Dr Malachie Manaouda says since the country began battling againt the killer pandemic in the month of March to this date, Wednesday July 29, it has realized one hundred and forty-nine thousand Coronavirus tests.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top