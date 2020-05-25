Cameroon’s Coronavirus cases surpass 5000, recoveries near 2000

Cameroon has recorded one hundred and fifty-four new Coronavirus cases this Monday May 25, bringing the total number of infected persons in the country to five thousand and forty-four, meanwhile, recoveries near two thousand.

These statistics were communicated by officials of the Ministry of Public Health Monday May 25 during the daily press briefing on Cameroon’s COVID-19 epidemiological situation.

During this press briefing, it was equally announced that six more persons have died from the virus, bringing the number of dead cases to one hundred and seventy-one.

Early this Monday, the Minister of Public Health warned that the country was entering a complicated phase in the fight against the pandemic, urging Cameroonians to respect anti-COVID-19 measures more than ever before so as to stay safe.

The country saw its highest number of infection a day last week with over 500 cases recorded in twenty-four hours.