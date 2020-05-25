› Health

Happening now

Cameroon’s Coronavirus cases surpass 5000, recoveries near 2000

Published on 25.05.2020 at 21h05 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon has recorded one hundred and fifty-four new Coronavirus cases this Monday May 25, bringing the total number of infected persons in the country to five thousand and forty-four, meanwhile, recoveries near two thousand.

These statistics were communicated by officials of the Ministry of Public Health Monday May 25 during the daily press briefing on Cameroon’s COVID-19 epidemiological situation.

During this press briefing, it was equally announced that six more persons have died from the virus, bringing the number of dead cases to one hundred and seventy-one.

Early this Monday, the Minister of Public Health warned that the country was entering a complicated phase in the fight against the pandemic, urging Cameroonians to respect anti-COVID-19 measures more than ever before so as to stay safe.

The country saw its highest number of infection a day last week with over 500 cases recorded in twenty-four hours.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top