› Health

Happening now

Cameroon’s Coronavirus cases surpass 6000

Published on 01.06.2020 at 16h39 by journalduCameroun

(c) Copyright (Photo by - / AFP)

In the last twenty-four hours, Cameroon recorded two hundred and thirty-nine new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed persons infected with the killer pandemic in the country to six thousand, one hundred and forty-three.

The new figures were revealed by Public Health officials Sunday evening during the daily press review on Cameroon’s COVID-19 epidemiological situation.

According to the Public Health officials, only ten persons recovered from the pandemic Sunday May 31, bringing the total number of recoveries to three thousand, five hundred and seventy-eight.

As far as deaths are concerned, they announced that six new persons had died of the virus, taking the total number of confirmed deaths to one hundred and ninety-seven.

Amid these rising figures, the Government allowed pupils and students of examination classes and all varsity students to resume classes this Monday June the 1st, reassuring sceptical parents of their children’s health security.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top