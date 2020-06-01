Cameroon’s Coronavirus cases surpass 6000

In the last twenty-four hours, Cameroon recorded two hundred and thirty-nine new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed persons infected with the killer pandemic in the country to six thousand, one hundred and forty-three.

The new figures were revealed by Public Health officials Sunday evening during the daily press review on Cameroon’s COVID-19 epidemiological situation.

According to the Public Health officials, only ten persons recovered from the pandemic Sunday May 31, bringing the total number of recoveries to three thousand, five hundred and seventy-eight.

As far as deaths are concerned, they announced that six new persons had died of the virus, taking the total number of confirmed deaths to one hundred and ninety-seven.

Amid these rising figures, the Government allowed pupils and students of examination classes and all varsity students to resume classes this Monday June the 1st, reassuring sceptical parents of their children’s health security.