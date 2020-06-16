› Health

Cameroon’s Coronavirus count crosses 10,000 mark

Published on 16.06.2020 at 09h34 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon now counts over ten thousand Coronavirus cases among which five thousand, six hundred and one have successfully been treated and two hundred and seventy-eight were reported dead.

During the last twenty-four hours, Cameroon recorded two hundred and seventy-nine Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of persons confirmed infected with the virus in the country to ten thousand, one hundred and forty-three.

According to public health officials, the rapid increase in the number of cases is a result of the country’s latest adopted COVID-19 response strategy which consist in tracking, testing and treating cases.

In line with the above strategy, the different regions have been equipped with COVID-19 screening centres.

In a tweet published Monday June 15, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda says as of yesterday, Cameroon screened 51,996 samples.

He added that the country will strengthen its three-T strategy, tracking-testing-treatment and set new testing targets when necessary.

With this new COVID-19 tally, Cameroon stands as one of the most hard-hit countries in Africa after South Africa and Algeria.

 

