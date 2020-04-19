Cameroon’s Coronavirus death toll hits 42

About twenty new Coronavirus death cases have been recorded in Cameroon, bringing the total number of victims to forty-two meanwhile the number of recoveries stands at over three hundred as at this Sunday April 19.

The new figures were revealed on the Public Health Minister’s Twitter account earlier this Sunday morning.

Officials of the Ministry of Public Health say Cameroon’s response strategy to the virus is yielding fruits as indicated by the number of recoveries that keep increasing on a daily basis.

Notwithstanding this good news, the country keeps recording an upsurge in the number of cases.

According to Dr Malachie Manaouda, amongst the over a thousand of them confirmed in the country, one hundred and seventy-six have been hospitalized and thirty-three are under oxygen therapy.

On Friday, two more regions confirmed each a Coronavirus case, the North and Adamawa regions, bringing the total number of affected regions in Cameroon to eight out of ten.

In the wake of this dreaded pandemic which keeps propagating in the country, Cameroonians nationwide have been encouraged to respect barrier measures which were recently extended by another fifteen days so as to contain the spread of the virus.