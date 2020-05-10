Cameroon’s Coronavirus deaths surpass 100-mark

Published on 11.05.2020 at 00h19 by JournalduCameroun

The number of deaths related to the COVID-19 in Cameroon has surged to 114, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has announced.

There have been divergent views over the COVID-19 figures in Cameroon with the government of Cameroon accused of under reporting the figures.

Official COVID-19-related deaths at the weeked stood at over 60, in stark contrast to figures posted by the World Healt Organisation.

In total, figures presented by the Minister of Public Health now show 2579 infected cases, 1465 recoveries, 121 hospitalised and 114 deaths.

Cases have continued to rise since the government decided to relax measures as more gatherings have been noticed in recent days