Cameroon’s Coronavirus recoveries rise to over 600

Six hundred and sixty-eight Coronavirus patients have reportedly recovered from the novel killer pandemic as at this Thursday April 23 in Cameroon, the Minister of Public Health has said.

Dr Malachie Manouada made the new figures public this Thursday afternoon during a video conference chaired by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

Yesterday evening, the number of patients treated stood at three hundred and seventy-nine, thus an increase by two hundred and eighty-nine new recoveries in a single night.

The Government of Cameroon has since stepped up its fight against the killer pandemic with the launching campaigns to disinfect public places which are breeding grounds for the spread of the Coronavirus.