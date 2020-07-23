Cameroon’s Coronavirus recovery cases rise to 14,539

Cameroon has recorded close to one thousand Coronavirus recoveries in less than a week.

According to figures communicated this Thursday July 23 during the weekly inter-ministerial meeting to monitor Government’s response strategy against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, Cameroon has so far recorded sixteen thousand, seven hundred and eight (16,708) confirmed Coronavirus cases.

Out of the above mentioned confirmed cases, fourteen thousand, five hundred and thirty-nine (14,539) are reported to have been successfully treated, with a close to a thousand increase in number in one week.

Speaking as guest on the 8:30 pm newscast on State TV channel CRTV Wednesday July 22, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda disclosed that the country is gradually moving up to the stable stage of the pandemic.

In four months and a few weeks that the country has been battling to curb the spread of the pandemic on its soil, it has recorded three hundred and eighty-five deaths.