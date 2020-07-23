› Health

Happening now

Cameroon’s Coronavirus recovery cases rise to 14,539

Published on 23.07.2020 at 16h40 by journalduCameroun

Coronavirus care centres inaugurated in Douala to boost response (c) copyright

Cameroon has recorded close to one thousand Coronavirus recoveries in less than a week.

According to figures communicated this Thursday July 23 during the weekly inter-ministerial meeting to monitor Government’s response strategy against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, Cameroon has so far recorded sixteen thousand, seven hundred and eight (16,708) confirmed Coronavirus cases.

Out of the above mentioned confirmed cases, fourteen thousand, five hundred and thirty-nine (14,539) are reported to have been successfully treated, with a close to a thousand increase in number in one week.

Speaking as guest on the 8:30 pm newscast on State TV channel CRTV Wednesday July 22, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda disclosed that the country is gradually moving up to the stable stage of the pandemic.

In four months and a few weeks that the country has been battling to curb the spread of the pandemic on its soil, it has recorded three hundred and eighty-five deaths.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top