Cameroon’s Coronavirus recovery rate rises to 95%

Health officials in Cameroon have announced that the rate of recovery from the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the country has risen to 95%.

While chairing the weekly inter-ministerial meeting of the committee charged with evaluating Government’s Coronavirus response measures, the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute congratulated actors involved for the relentless fight to put an end to the reign of the virus in Cameroon.

According to figures communicated by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, after seven months into the pandemic, the country has recorded twenty-seven thousand, two hundred and three cases, among which twenty thousand, one hundred and seventeen have been successfully treated, with a recovery rate of 95%.

This recovery rate positions Cameroon among the country’s with the highest rates of recovery to the pandemic worldwide.

That notwithstanding, Minister Malachie Manaouda indicated that the country has so far lost four hundred and twenty-three cases, with six hundred and sixty-three active ones, among which three are under oxygen.

Even though Cameroon is recording impressive figures as per recovery, the Government has once again called on its population which seem to have forgotten about the virus to keep respecting barrier measures, especially the wearing of a facemask in public places so as to stop the reign of the pandemic in the country once and for all.