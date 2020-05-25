Cameroon is entering a very complicated phase in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, Public Health Minister, Dr Malachie Manaouda has warned.

The country’s Coronavirus case has witnessed a massive rise since government decided to relax measures a couple of weeks ago with over 4890 cases now recorded.

The country saw its highest number of infection a day last week with over 500 cases recorded a day prompting the Public Health Minister to warn of the dangers the country faces.

“It is important to note that we are entering a complicated phase of the pandemic. Therefore, more than ever, we must protect ourselves, protect our families and protect others by observing barrier measures. Wear a mask when going out and wash your hands regularly,” Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

He has equally announced a nationwide sensitisation campaign in the weeks ahead to encourage Cameroonians to respect the barrier measures.