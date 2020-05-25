› Health

Happening now

Cameroon’s Coronavirus situation entering ‘complicated phase’-Public Health Minister warns

Published on 25.05.2020 at 17h41 by JournalduCameroun

Cameroon is entering a very complicated phase in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, Public Health Minister, Dr Malachie Manaouda has warned.

The country’s Coronavirus case has witnessed a massive rise since government decided to relax measures a couple of weeks ago with over 4890 cases now recorded.

The country saw its highest number of infection a day last week with over 500 cases recorded a day prompting the Public Health Minister to warn of the dangers the country faces.

“It is important to note that we are entering a complicated phase of the pandemic. Therefore, more than ever, we must protect ourselves, protect our families and protect others by observing barrier measures. Wear a mask when going out and wash your hands regularly,” Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

He has equally announced a nationwide sensitisation campaign in the weeks ahead to encourage Cameroonians to respect the barrier measures.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top