Cameroon’s Coronavirus recoveries rise to 331

Published on 22.04.2020 at 10h19 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon has recorded two new Coronavirus recoveries bringing the total number of persons treated successfully to three hundred and thirty-one, public health officials have confirmed.

The new figures were communicated Tuesday evening during the daily press review on the Coronavirus situation in the country.

During the press briefing, the health officials noted with satisfaction the increasing number of treated cases recorded on a daily basis.

That notwithstanding, Coronavirus cases continue to soar in the country. The figures stand at almost one thousand, two hundred confirmed patients and forty-three deaths.

In the meantime, the Government has intensified its COVID-19 response and taken the fight to public places.

Last week Friday, officials of the Ministry of Public Health launch a campaign to disinfect public buildings.

On Monday April 20, another anti-COVID-19 week-long disinfection campaign of markets in Yaounde kicked off with those of Essos, Etoudi and Elig-Edzoa with the aim of keeping these markets safe from the killer pandemic.