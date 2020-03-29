Cameroon’s COVID-19 deaths climb up to 6

Cameroon has recorded three more COVID-19 death cases, taking the number of deaths to six, the Minister of Public Health has confirmed.

According to Dr Malachie Manaouda who assessed Cameroon’s Coronavirus situation this evening, two amongst the latest death cases were recorded in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala and the other one in Yaounde.

This takes the number of deaths to six, four in Douala and two in Yaounde.

Besides this, twenty-six other COVID-19 cases were recorded amongst the sixty-six tested this day that is, twenty-four out of fifty-eight in Yaounde, including sixteen out of thirty-four passengers from the Air France flight of March 17 and then two out of eight tested in Bafoussam, in the West region of Cameroon.

Minister Malachie Manaouda equally indicated that three additional COVID-19 patients who were being treated at the Yaounde Central and Jamot Hospitals have tested negative for the pandemic.

These new updates take the number of infected persons to one hundred and thirty-nine, deaths to six and recoveries to five.