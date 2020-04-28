Cameroon’s COVID-19 recoveries rise to 805, cases to 1,705, deaths to 58

Nineteen new persons have recovered from the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number of recoveries to eight hundred and five meanwhile the number of cases has increased to one thousand, seven hundred and five and deaths to fifty-eight.

The new statistics were announced by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda late Monday April 27 on his twitter account.

According to the tweet, eighty-four new persons tested positive for the virus including twenty-two in Yaounde, sixty-two in Douala which is gradually becoming the epicentre of the pandemic and one in Bertoua.

As far as the death toll is concerned, the pandemic claimed two more victims, bringing the total number of deaths to fifty-eight.

On the other hand, ninety more recoveries were recorded bringing the number of treated persons to eight hundred and five.

Minister Malachie Manaouda equally announced in his tweet that as at this Monday April 27, the country has 70 oxygen extractors, 34 respirators, 27 000 extraction kits, 43 000 treatments, 100 0000 masks and 3000 thermo flashes.