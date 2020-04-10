Cameroon’s COVID-19 recoveries rise to 98, cases hit 820

Cameroon has reported thirty seven new Coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total number of treated persons to ninety-eight, meanwhile cases have rose to eight hundred and twenty after seventeen new persons tested positive this Friday, the Minister of Public health has confirmed.

Earlier today, Minister Manaouda Malachie announced in a tweet that out of the forty-three COVID-19 patients who were isolated at the Olembe Centre in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon, thirty-seven had been treated successfully.

According the health boss, three others are still under investigation.

In another tweet posted two hours ago, Dr Manaouda Malachie revealed that a team had been deployed to the Olembe Isolation Centre for disinfection.

Concerning confirmed cases, the rise in number was announced this evening by officials of the Ministry of Public Health during the daily press briefing on Cameroon’s Coronavirus situation.

They announced that the country had recorded seventeen new cases, bringing the total number of infected persons to eight hundred and twenty confirmed from six out of Cameroon’s ten region, with the Centre being the virus’ epicentre.