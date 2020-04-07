Cameroon’s COVID-19 recovery cases move up to 60

Cameroon has confirmed forty-three new Coronavirus recoveries, bringing the number of persons treated to sixty, the Minister of Public Health has confirmed.

According to a tweet from Dr Malachie Manaouda this Tuesday, amongst the newly treated, eleven were admitted at the Douala Laquintinie Hospital, seventeen at the Yaounde General Hospital, nine at the Jamot hospital, and six at the Central Hospital in Yaounde.

Happy about these new figures, Minister Malachei Manaouda congratulated the health personnel for their professionalism.

Although the country witnesses this considerable increase in the number of COVID-19 recoveries, the Minister says it recorded twenty-seven new confirmed cases.

This brings the number of infected persons to six hundred and eighty-five as at this Tuesday afternoon.

In order to stop the rapid propagation of this killer virus in the country, Cameroonians have been advised to stay home as much as they can and go out only in case of necessity, while puting on protective gears.