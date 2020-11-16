Cameroon’s Diko Jacob Mukete appointed Board member of Rwanda Finance Limited

Cameroonian-born Diko Jacob Mukete has been appointed Board member of the Rwanda Finance Limited.

The expert in governance, economic and financial reforms was appointed Wednesday November 11 alongside other Board members and the Board Chair, Ivorian Tidjane Thiam by the body’s cabinet.

Before this appointment, Jacob Mukete served as Country Representative of the African Development Bank in Rwanda.

“Rwanda is a great country with great people. When you look at what they have been able to achieve over the last 17 years from ashes of the Genocide…there are very few countries in the world which have been able to show the kind of resilience…” Jacob said in an interview after his tour on duty at the the AfDB-Rwanda.

He and the other members will have to bring their experience and insights to the Rwanda Finance Limited which has its work already cut out: turning Rwanda into a financial hub.