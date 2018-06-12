Cameroon’s economic activity down by -0.8% in 2017

The economic activity in Cameroon has achieved a gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimated at 3.7 percent in 2017 against 4.5 percent in 2016, according to the results of a study published Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (NIS).Because of a fragile international situation and, at the national level, of the security crisis in the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West of Cameroon, the country has also experienced a decrease in crude oil extraction which negatively impacted its economic growth, which saw an overall decline of -0.8 percent of GDP last year.

However, the NSI’s analysis of Q4 2017 results showed an improvement in economic activity resulting in 2.4 percent growth in GDP, compared to the corresponding quarter in 2016, an evolution from the good performance in the tertiary, secondary and primary sectors which contributed by 1.7, 0.3 and 0.2 points respectively.