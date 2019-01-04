Cameroon’s Fabrice Ondoa promotes child birth registration

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Fabrice Ondoa, renown Cameroonian goalkeeper, has reiterated the importance of issuing birth certificate to children after birth and advocated for improvements in the country’s birth registration system.

Ondoa who plays as goalkeeper for the Belgian club KV Oostende and the Cameroon national team, made the remark to the press, after a guided tour with some UNICEF Cameroon officials at the Etoug-Ebe council hall in Yaounde on Wednesday January 3, 2019.

During the tour, council officials enlightened the renown goalkeeper on the process of birth registration in the council. They said the process is more cumbersome for single parents than married couples. They however said the council’s registrars are always ready to receive registration of more children.

Asked why his interest in child birth registration, Ondoa said he wanted to engage in something out of the football pitch, which will be beneficial for children. He said “if he is able to live his dreams today, it is because his parents were responsible enough register him at birth. According to him, children who are not registered at birth have no certificate and in legal terms they do not exist; their right to identity, name and nationality is denied while their access to basic services is threatened.

To him, birth registration is a right of every child, hence the need for parents to ensure that their children are registered.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador urged all stakeholders to continue to join efforts to achieve the set goal in the bid to guarantee this right for all children.