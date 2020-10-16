› Health

Happening now

Cameroon’s fight against COVID-19 enriched with over 20,000 equipment

Published on 16.10.2020 at 18h28 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has donated over 20,000 anti-COVID-19 equipment to that Cameroon of Cameroon so as to reinforce the country’s fight against the deadly pandemic.

The equipment were handed over to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella by the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, Wang Yingwu this Friday October 16 in Yaounde.

It comprises about two hundred masks, two hundred and twenty-two respirators, two thousand surgical masks among other anti-COVID-19 equipment.

This donation comes at a time when Cameroon has sent back pupils and students to school for the 2020/2021 academic year amid the health crisis which still makes victims in the country.

According to latest figures, Cameroon recorded two hundred and twenty-seven new cases in the last one week, making a total of twenty-one thousand, four hundred and thirty, meanwhile two hundred and sixteen cases have been successfully healed, giving a total of twenty thousand, three hundred and thirty-three recoveries.

On the other hand, one person has died, making an overall four hundred and twenty-four deaths.

These over 20,000 equipment will definitely help Cameroon reduce this trend of weekly infections.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top