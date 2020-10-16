Cameroon’s fight against COVID-19 enriched with over 20,000 equipment

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has donated over 20,000 anti-COVID-19 equipment to that Cameroon of Cameroon so as to reinforce the country’s fight against the deadly pandemic.

The equipment were handed over to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella by the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, Wang Yingwu this Friday October 16 in Yaounde.

It comprises about two hundred masks, two hundred and twenty-two respirators, two thousand surgical masks among other anti-COVID-19 equipment.

This donation comes at a time when Cameroon has sent back pupils and students to school for the 2020/2021 academic year amid the health crisis which still makes victims in the country.

According to latest figures, Cameroon recorded two hundred and twenty-seven new cases in the last one week, making a total of twenty-one thousand, four hundred and thirty, meanwhile two hundred and sixteen cases have been successfully healed, giving a total of twenty thousand, three hundred and thirty-three recoveries.

On the other hand, one person has died, making an overall four hundred and twenty-four deaths.

These over 20,000 equipment will definitely help Cameroon reduce this trend of weekly infections.