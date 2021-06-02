Cameroon’s first ever female Secretary of State, Jacqueline Koung a Bessike passes away

The death has been announced of Jacqueline Koung a Bessike, former Minister of State Property and Land Tanure and member of the Cameroon People Democratic Movement, CPDM.

According to reports, she died this Wednesday June 2 at a hospital in Yaounde.

Jacqueline Koung a Bessike was the first woman Secretary of State in Cameroon.

The economic expert has a rich professional career in Ministries in Cameroon.

In 1995, she was appointed Secretary General at the Ministry of Tourism, a post she held there after at the Ministry of Employment, Labour and Social Security.

In 2003, she was sent to the Ministry of Women’s affairs. Four years after, Jacqueline Koung a Bessike was appointed Secretary General at the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training.

She would later join the Government in 2011 as Minister of State Property and Land Tenure, following President Biya’s re-election as Head of State.

After spending more than seven years at that post, she was replaced following the 2019 cabinet reshuffle.

The native from Bafia, a locality in the Mbam and Inoubou Division, Centre region of the country was at the centre of scandals related to mismanagement of funds, land and property and was auditioned at the Special Criminal Court on several occasions.