Cameroon’s First Lady makes nationwide donations to fight Coronavirus

The Circle of Friends of Cameroon, CERAC, the First Lady’s humanitarian outfit, last week embarked on a nationwide crusade to fight against the COVID-19.

Thus, several teams were dispatched to various localities with health care materials as well as other equipment to donate to the population.

In the Centre Region, the donation exercise was supervised by the Governor of the Region, Naseri Paul Bea. Thus, face masks, soap, buckets, hand sanitizers were handed to representatives of traders of the Mfoundi market, transporters’ union as well as the Marie Mère de la Miséricorde orphanage in Yaounde.

Governor Naseri Paul Bea urged the women at the beneficiaries of the materials to make judicious use of them. He stressed especially to the traders of the Mfoundi market to accord importance to the equipment by regularly washing their hands and respect social distancing measures.

“We thank the First Lady for this gesture which is timely and we are happy she thought of us in the markets because we remain vulnerable as we come in contact with several persons on a daily basis. We will ensure all traders use these materials judiciously and respect the guidelines put in place by the government,” the representative of the Mfoundi market traders, Marie Biloa said.

On their part, the representatives of the transporters’ union equally expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the gesture and said they will proceed to distribute the materials at various points around town.

The First Lady’s humanitarian gesture was equally felt in the South West Region of Cameroon where the Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai equally supervised the distribution of the kits to the population.

He handed sanitary kits to the transporters’ syndicate, market women and the Grace of God Philanthropic Foundation.

“Following the good example of our mother the First Lady, I call on other stakeholders of the region to come together let us kick out this virus,” Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai said.

Immediately after receiving the materials, the President of the Buea Transporters’ Syndicate, Samuel Malombe immediately went on to the field with his team to distribute the soap to the taxi drivers.

“We thank our First Lady for this gesture and this shows that she has us at heart. We will ensure the transporters in Buea are at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19,” Samuel Malombe said.

Over in the North West Region, Mrs Corine Lele, spouse of the governor and Regional Coordinator of CERAC was the bearer of the gifts from the First Lady to the population.

The materials comprised of close to 60 tap containers and buckets, 02 drums of 100 litres each, cartons of soap and over 1500 face masks with the main targets being market women, bike riders, transporters as well as vulnerable children in orphanages.

The Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique used the opportunity to call on the population to respect the measures put in place by the government to fight the spread of the virus especially as the region has been affected with five cases so far.

In the Adamawa Region, the operation was supervised by the Governor of the Region Kildadi Taguieke Boukar who stressed to the population to respect the preventive measures especially as the Region just recorded its first case over a week ago.

“The fight against the COVID-19 is a collective effort and we are delighted with the First Lady’s gesture. As drivers, we come in contact with several persons on a daily basis so we need to be very careful by respecting the preventive measures,” Abba Hammadama, head of the syndicate of transporters in Ngaoundere said.

The First Lady’s gifts assistance to help fight the spread of the virus was also distributed in other regions of the country.