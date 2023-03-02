Sport › Handball

Happening now

Cameroon’s Handball Federation calls on Bi-nationals to Improve Performance

Published on 02.03.2023 at 10h20 by Nana Kamsu Kom

FECAHAND

The Handball Federation on February 28 2023 held its regular session in Yaounde, the Board of Directors of the Cameroon Handball Federation (Fecahand) approved “the strengthening of national teams through the integration of binationals”.

 

 

The new management team will therefore have to take steps to obtain the arrival of these players to expand the national selections in search of performance and competitiveness.

For the time being, it is difficult to know the strategy that will be put in place to convince the most promising binationals to opt for the Cameroun jersey. The president of Fecahand, Abba Oumaté, promised a “new era” for Cameroonian handball thanks to his election. “Handball is experiencing serious problems today. Our role is to reframe things. The task is huge. The program we have set up is organised around several pillars: training, sponsorship, the relationship between business and handball. It is these different things that we will modernise, “he said, shortly after his election on December 29.

The Fecahand Board of Directors has also “taken note” of the partnership between the French Development Agency and the French Handball Federation (FFHandball) which aims to develop the development of this sport in Africa, including Cameroun.

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top