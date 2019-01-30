Cameroon’s humanitarian needs on the rise-OCHA

Humanitarian needs in Cameroon have risen by 31 percent this year compared to 2018 due to the crisis in North-West and South-West regions, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, said Tuesday.

According to OCHA, the violence in the country’s English speaking regions has displaced 437,000 people and forced over 32,000 others to seek refuge in neighbouring Nigeria.

Across the country around 4.3 million people – one in six, and mostly women and children – need humanitarian assistance. Insecurity and armed attacks also persist in Far North region, where some 233,000 people have been displaced and around 100,000 Nigerian refugees have sought safety.

OCHA said humanitarian organizations are seeking US$299 million to assist 2.3 million vulnerable people in 2019.