Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions: Local Players Selected For Detection Camp

Published on 11.05.2022 at 16h27 by Nana Kamsukom

RIGOBERT SONG
Rigobert-Song

In the run-up to the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, the coach-manager Rigobert Song Bahanag, has just released a list of 25 players for a training camp from 23 to 27 May 2022.

The coach of the Indomitable Lions, Rigobert Song Bahanag, who is scouring the country for new nuggets to strengthen his team, has called up 25 local players for a detection camp. As no list of the Lions can be unanimous, the latter raises some curiosities.

First curiosity: the technical boss of the Indomitable Lions has not called any player from PWD. The Bamenda-based club won the Cameroon Cup a few months ago and is ranked fourth in its group in the MTN Elite One championship. Second curiosity: the presence in the list of 25, of a player playing in the amateur division. This is Romeo Mfe Nanga, a member of Nyabewa Academy.

For the rest, the bulk of the contingent is made up of players playing at Coton Sport Garoua like Souaibou Marou and the international Patient Wassou. The training camp of the local team will take place from 23 to 27 May.

LIST

It is an opportunity for the 25 players called to convince the technical staff of the national team for selection at the start of the 2023 Can qualifiers. The Indomitable Lions receive Kenya on June 4.

