Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions: Local Players Selected For Detection Camp

The coach of the Indomitable Lions, Rigobert Song Bahanag, who is scouring the country for new nuggets to strengthen his team, has called up 25 local players for a detection camp. As no list of the Lions can be unanimous, the latter raises some curiosities.

First curiosity: the technical boss of the Indomitable Lions has not called any player from PWD. The Bamenda-based club won the Cameroon Cup a few months ago and is ranked fourth in its group in the MTN Elite One championship. Second curiosity: the presence in the list of 25, of a player playing in the amateur division. This is Romeo Mfe Nanga, a member of Nyabewa Academy.

For the rest, the bulk of the contingent is made up of players playing at Coton Sport Garoua like Souaibou Marou and the international Patient Wassou. The training camp of the local team will take place from 23 to 27 May.