Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions tops Jeune Afrique’s 2017 rankings

Cameroon’s National Football team, Indomitable Lions, have dominated the 2017 Jeune Afrique’ national selections ranking.

The current champions of Africa took the lead over Congo, who were 2016 leaders. The lions pwerful display in Gabon, observers hold, landed them on the top.

In other rankings, Senegal came (2nd) and Morocco (3rd) to complete the podium. Senegal, many football pundits say, is being rewarded with its almost perfect qualifying campaign for the World Cup (4 wins and 2 draws in 6 games) while Morocco, the best defense of the playoffs of the world (0 goal conceded in 6 games), also benefits from its qualification for the World Russia 2018.



Egypt is fourth, standing with Tunisia closing the Top 5. Nigeria comes next, Burkina Faso seventh, followed by DRC in eighth, Ghana ninth and Uganda tenth. The biggest losers in the ranking is Algeria, the 15th and Ivory Coast 11th.