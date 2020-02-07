Cameroon’s Justice Marie Louise Abomo elected African Commission’s Commissioner

Justice Marie Louise Abomo, Supreme Court Judge and President of the Criminal Section of the Judicial Chamber of Cameroon is the new Commissioner of the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights.

She was elected into that office this Friday morning in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, Headquarters of the African Union during the body’s Executive Council, following elections into various organs of the African Union.

According to reports, Justice Marie Louise Abomo will serve in this capacity for a six-year mandate.

Another victory achieved by the Cameroonian delegation to this Council led by External Relations Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella was the election of the country as member of the African Union Peace and Security Council.