Cameroon’s Mariatou Yap elected SG of of Civil Defense Organisation

Published on 14.10.2020 at 17h39

Cameroon has won the election of Secretary General of the International Civil Defense Organisation, ICDO.

Its candidate, Mariatou Yap was elected this Wednesday October 14 during the orgnaisation’s 53rd General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mariatou Yap is the current Director of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration in Cameroon.

She is the first woman to occupy the post of Secretary General at the International Civil Defense Organisation ever since it was created.

She replaces Russian Vladimir Kuvshinov.

