Cameroon’s military detains pidgin news anchor Wazizi

Published on 14.08.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

Cameroonian authorities should immediately release without charge pidgin news anchor Samuel Wazizi, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday.Police arrested Wazizi 11 days ago and handed him over to the military,  which has since held him without access to his lawyer or family in Buea,  the capital of the country’s English-speaking Southwest region,  according to his lawyer and local news reports.

Wazizi, popularly known as “Halla Ya Matta,” works for the Buea-based independent station Chillen Musik and Television (CMTV);  he was arrested on August 2 and was initially held at the Muea police station, according to his lawyer, Barrister Lyonga Edward Ewule, and  local news reports.

According to a statement posted  on CMTV’s Facebook page on August 6, Wazizi was picked up at 11:00 a.m.  August 2 by Muea police who “claimed that he was being invited by their  boss to get information about a certain ‘pidgin news.’” 

CPJ could not  confirm the exact location of his arrest in Muea.

According  to the CMTV statement, the police said Wazizi was detained in  connection “to the Anglophone armed conflict of which investigation is  still going,” and the police refused to allow his colleagues to see him  in detention.

The  conflict between security forces and separatist fighters seeking a  breakaway nation called Ambazonia in the two English-speaking regions in  the west of the country has escalated over the past year, according to news reports.

Ewule  told CPJ that Wazizi was accused of “collaborating with separatists”  and “spreading separatist information,” but has not been formally charged. 

Ewule said a statement was taken without the presence of a lawyer, although he was later given access to his client, who was also  able to see his family while in police custody. 

Ewule said his client’s  phone was searched and, according to the police, “separatist messages”  were found. 

However, “having such information is part of his journalism  job,” said the lawyer.

“Authorities  must stop trying to force journalists like Samuel Wazizi to toe the  government line about the separatist conflict in Cameroon by harassing  and intimidating them through illegal detentions and flagrant violations  of the rule of law,” said Angela Quintal, CPJ Africa program  coordinator. 

“The fact that Wazizi is being detained by the military,  which has no jurisdiction to investigate terrorism-related charges, also  raises serious questions about due process and the journalist’s safety.  He must be released immediately with no condition.”

Wazizi  was denied bail because police said his case related to potential  charges under the anti-terrorism law, Ewule told CPJ. 

He was informed on  August 6 that Wazizi would be handed over to the judicial police, the  competent authority to investigate, but instead his client was  transferred the next day to the military’s 21st Motorized Infantry  Battalion in Buea, Ewule said. 

Wazizi has since been held without access  to a lawyer or family, Ewule told CPJ.

Ewule  told CPJ that today he filed a habeas corpus application in the Fako  Division of the High Court in Buea to force authorities to either  produce Wazizi in court and justify his detention, or order the  journalist’s release.

In  the application, which was reviewed by CPJ, Ewule said Wazizi had  denied all the allegations and “believed he was being detained in  connection with his critical views he expressed during the pidgin  English news program on CMTV which is strictly connected to the practice of his profession as a journalist, and this I strongly believe as a fact.”

CPJ  contacted Charles Manda, an adviser to Communication Minister Rene  Sadi, on his cellphone for comment, but the line was poor. CPJ followed  up via messaging app and an email to the address provided by Manda, but  did not receive a response by the time of publication. 

Police  spokeswoman Joyce Ndgem told CPJ she did not know the case and then  rejected the call when CPJ called back. In response to WhatsApp  messages, Ndgem told CPJ that if it had a correspondent in Cameroon, it  should ask that person to see her instead.

U.S.-Congress funded Voice of America reported on Tuesday  that Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said Cameroon’s journalists “have one main objective, just to sabotage  government action, to promote secessionist tendencies.” 

He added, “Those  who do not want to respect the laws will be booked as being  recalcitrant and will be treated as such.”

Cameroon  is the third worst jailer of journalists in Africa, after Egypt and  Eritrea, with at least seven journalists behind bars for their work on  December 1, 2018, according to CPJ’s annual prison census. 

CPJ published a  special report in 2017 about Cameroon’s abuse of overly broad  anti-terror legislation to crack down on critical reporting and to stifle dissent.

